Messi reveals why Real Madrid is a special club and how Roma eliminated Barça
16 May at 10:25Barcelona star Leo Messi has released a long interview with Tyc Sports. The Argentinean striker talked about many issues from the World Cup, to the Champions League, to the domestic battle against Real Madrid.
“Barcelona are the best club in the world. I don’t see myself away from here to be honest”, Messi said.
“There are other leagues like the Premier League but for me it’d be very difficult to leave Barcelona. Argentina? We want to realize our dream. If we don’t win the World Cup I’ll keep playing for this team, retire from International football would not look good to youths.”
“The Champions League elimination against Roma was a disaster. We relaxed too much and we wasted all our advantage. Real Madrid are special in Europe they win also when they don’t play well. We, on the other hand, must always be perfect to seal wins. It motivates me to see them win. I don’t only compete with Ronaldo. I want to win every year, Champions and Liga. Higuain? He is an important player for Argentina like Aguero and Otamendi.”
