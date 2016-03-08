Mihajlovic: 'Move to Juventus was done five years ago, no talks held now'

Bologna manager Sinisa Mihajlovic has said that while he hasn't held any talks with Juventus currently, he was in talks with the club five years ago and the move was all but done back then.Mihajlovic has been linked with a move to Juventus, who are searching for a new manager as Massimiliano Allegri is leaving the club in the summer. Mihajlovic is one of the names linked, along with Simone Inzaghi, Maurizio Sarri, Mauricio Pochettino and Pep Guardiola.The former Milan boss was recently talking on Tiki Taka and he was asked about the Juve job.He said: "Juventus? I haven't talked to anyone. Today for the first time I talked to my company and that's it. We talked about the project, the president confirmed the desire to invest and to set up a team that tries to fight for a place in Europe. We need to go deeper into the subject, talk about players and then we'll see. The chances of going to Juve? I haven't talked to anyone, so I don't know."

On what happened five years ago, he said: " The truth is that we talked, we went to Agnelli's house with Nedved, Marotta, Paratici. Everything was done, but there was the problem of Conte who did not know if he was going away or not. Sampdoria gave me some time to decide, in seven days Juve failed to make the transaction with Conte and I re-signed with Sampdoria. Then, after a few weeks, Conte left and they took Allegri."