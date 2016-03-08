Milan and Inter, Official: Two new ideas for the San Siro presented to the City Council, the details
21 January at 14:40Today was an important day for both Inter and AC Milan, as they met with the City Council earlier to present two new ideas regarding the existing San Siro, according to a report from Italian media outlet Calciomercato.com today.
The report details how both clubs are working towards building a new stadium, looking to move from their old home, which is deemed to outdated for the modern game. Whilst the original idea was to build a new stadium after demolishing the existing San Siro, the City Council blocked the demolition, forcing both clubs to return to the drawing board.
Today, the Milanese clubs presented two ideas to the Council of what to do with the stadium, the report continues. The proposal was to maintain the iconic elements of the historic stadium, transforming it into a sports centre open to the public. Inside will be five-a-side football pitches, basketball courts and an athletics track.
Here is the official statement released by the clubs:
"AC Milan and FC Internazionale Milano are back today to meet with the Milan City Council to present two project proposals for the re-functioning of the current Meazza, in the context of the construction of a new Stadium for Milan at San Siro. These hypotheses, in compliance with the indications of the Municipal Administration and as agreed in the previous meeting, envisage a re-functionalisation of the Meazza mainly for basic sports and entertainment functions to make the San Siro district live 365 days a year, with a view to service and benefit for the citizens. The Clubs will continue with the technical and economic analysis of the project proposals presented, always in line with the guidelines indicated by the Municipality.”
For more news, visit our homepage!
Apollo Heyes
Go to comments