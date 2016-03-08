Milan, Bennacer undroppable for Pioli
22 December at 11:10Under the management of Giampaolo, the use of Bennacer had always been occasional: since the arrival of Pioli, however, the Algerian has definitively taken up his role as one of the more important men at Milan (via calciomercato).
And Stefano Pioli knows it well, the first to believe in him and to spur him on. During today's press conference, the technician exalted him, dictating some guidelines for his use:
"Right now his position is that of director, he is one of the players who can grow the most. In that role they are fundamental readings, we are working a lot with him, he is a guy who has great motivation and desire to improve, this is his role, I expect important growth ".
It seems that the Algerians position in the field is clear and is also confirmed for tomorrow in the difficult trip to Bergamo.
In the summer, he was the best player of the Africa Cup and won with his Algeria. A few weeks ago, he was nominated among the finalists for the African Golden Ball. Now, however, Pioli himself sees it as a top player. The coach, between the lines, also launches a message on the market: for Milan, a new midfielder is not a priority.
However, Boban and Maldini will be ready to seize the opportunities with Matic and Xhaka still firmly in their sites. Much of these deals however, will depends on the future of Kessie.
Anthony Privetera
