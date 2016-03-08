Milan, blitz in Barcelona for Todibo
03 January at 23:15AC Milan don't stop at Zlatan Ibrahimovic . On the day of the official presentation and the first goal in the match of the Swedish champion, the Rossoneri club tries to tighten also for Jean-Claire Todibo (via calciomercato).
Sports director Ricky Massara is in Barcelona to meet the French defender born in 1999 to convince him to accept the transfer to Italy. The former Toulouse player was not included in the squad list of coach Valverde for the derby with tomorrow's opponent, Espanyol.
In recent days, Milan had reached a general agreement with the Blaugrana on the basis of an expensive loan with a redemption right set at 20 million euros.
Despite some interest coming from Germany for the youngsters signature (that including Bayer Leverkusen), Todibo is said to have made his mind up, and is looking forward to adding some depth and flair to Stefano Pioli's squad.
Anthony Privetera
