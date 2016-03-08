Milan-Bonaventura: here is what will happen about a new contract
07 September at 18:15Milan midfielder Giacomo Bonaventura is likely to sign a new deal at the rossoneri with both parties convinced about a future together.
Bonaventura's injury issues have made sure that he hasn't played too much for the last two seasons. But his abillity to play as an attacking midfielder has seen Marco Giampaolo reinstate faith in him, as he comes close to playing regular football once again in a 4-3-1-2 shape.
We understand that while time doesn't work in favor for the rossoneri as Bonaventura's contract expires in the summer of 2020, the player is convinced that Giampaolo can help him kick start his career again.
The manager too also feels that he'd be perfect to play behind the two strikers, as he has been using Suso in that position in both the Serie A games this season.
Considering the long inactivity and the delicacy of the injury suffered, Milan does not want to unnecessarily force the full recovery of his player but at the same time he hopes to have enough answers before the Christmas break of the championship to decide the strategy to adopt with his agent Mino Raiola.
