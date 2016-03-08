Milan-Bonaventura: here is what will happen about a new contract

Bonaventura Milan indica Milan
07 September at 18:15
Milan midfielder Giacomo Bonaventura is likely to sign a new deal at the rossoneri with both parties convinced about a future together.

Bonaventura's injury issues have made sure that he hasn't played too much for the last two seasons. But his abillity to play as an attacking midfielder has seen Marco Giampaolo reinstate faith in him, as he comes close to playing regular football once again in a 4-3-1-2 shape.

We understand that while time doesn't work in favor for the rossoneri as Bonaventura's contract expires in the summer of 2020, the player is convinced that Giampaolo can help him kick start his career again.

The manager too also feels that he'd be perfect to play behind the two strikers, as he has been using Suso in that position in both the Serie A games this season.

Considering the long inactivity and the delicacy of the injury suffered, Milan does not want to unnecessarily force the full recovery of his player but at the same time he hopes to have enough answers before the Christmas break of the championship to decide the strategy to adopt with his agent Mino Raiola.
 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Milan

Globetrotter

 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.

We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.