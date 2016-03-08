Milan, Caldara set to rejoin squad in October
11 September at 12:30Milan defender Mattia Caldara is set to re-join the squad in October after two serious injuries have led the 25-year-old Italian to miss a shocking 48 games for the Rossoneri, according to Turin based newspaper Tuttosport via Calciomercato.com.
Caldara has only made two first team appearances for the Rossoneri since his arrival from Juventus last summer, first having muscular problems in September 2018, before rupturing his Achilles tendon a month later.
Then, as the 25-year-old centre back was working to regain his match fitness following the injury, he suffered a cruciate ligament rupture earlier this year in May.
However, Caldara knows that he is the Rossoneri’s ideal partner with Alessio Romagnoli in defence and hasn’t given up hope, continuing to work hard in his rehabilitation in order to re-join the squad in October and finally start impressing Rossoneri fans.
Before this set of injuries, Caldara was considered one of the most exciting young defenders in the league.
For more news, visit our homepage!
Apollo Heyes
Go to comments