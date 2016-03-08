Milan considering Suso renewal: the details

25 August at 15:45
Serie A giants AC Milan are now considering handing Suso a new deal as the club has been impressed by the Spaniard.

Suso was heavily linked with a move away from the rossoneri this summer and clubs like Roma and Monaco wanted to sign the winger. Talks for renewal failed and that was a big reason for why he was on the market.

We understand that the club is considering to hand him a new deal and they've been impressed by his attitude ever since he came close to being sold earlier in the market.

Marco Giampaolo has already admitted to being 'in love with him' and Zvonomir Boban has also ended all hopes of other clubs to sign Suso. He said: "Our intention is to keep him."

He is expected to now have a central role in the 4-3-1-2 system under Giampaolo and has already been used in the number ten positions behind the two strikers in the friendlies.

 

