For the Rossoneri sporting director, it was an opportunity to admire Memphis Depay, the primary objective for the attack. However, Mirabelli also took advantage of the situation. According to calciomercato.com's sources , there was a summit with Michael Emenalo, sporting director of Monaco.

Andre Silva could leave the Rossoneri this summer, with teams from Premier League and Monaco interested. The latter seems more plausible for the Portuguese striker, and the Rossoneri would ask for €35m for their striker, which Mirabelli told Monaco in Turin.

However, Andre Silva and Falcao will not be involved in the same negotiations, even though the Colombian is a target of Mirabelli.



Furthermore, in the last days, there have been rumours on Rodriguez possibly moving to Monaco. However, as confirmed by Calciomercato.com, the French club likes the fullback, but there haven't been any contacts yet. Moreover, Rodriguez would only be willing to leave Milan for a team that would challenge for the Champions League title.

The presence of Massimiliano Mirabelli during the Italy-Netherlands last Monday has certainly not gone unnoticed.