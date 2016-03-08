Milan, Conti to step up against Atalanta in Hernandez's absence
20 December at 22:35It's back to Bergamo. For the first time as an opponent. And do it from the main door. Andrea Conti is back to bein ... Andrea Conti. After the two injuries, the number 12 has regained his spot in the Milan side due to the exhaustion and exclusion this week of Theo Hernandez (via Calciomercato).
Hernandez, despite starting at left-back, has been the new attacker - top goalscorer of the squad qith four goals, together with Piatek. Two in the last three games, which goes to show how good he has been lately. Against Atalanta, however, he won't be present, and Pioli must turn to Rodriguez.
For Conti, it will be a time to step up on the right flank. During his time at Atalanta, in the 2016/17 season, he scored eight goals and four assists. At Milan, 29 appearances and no goals: many, too many injuries that have conditioned his growth.
But now it seems his time has come, against his former club, where he exploded and turned out to be the best version of himself. On the bench last season, he is now ready to face master Gasperini. Going back to being the added attacker.
For more news visit our homepage
Anthony Privetera
Go to comments