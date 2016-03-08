Milan continue to evaluate PSV’s Malen
23 September at 16:30Italian Serie A giants AC Milan are continuously evaluating Dutch club PSV Eindhoven’s highly-rated striker Donyell Malen.
The Milan-based club was heavily linked with the 20-year-old in the recent past as well but no deal was materialised for numerous reasons.
However, after scoring 11 goals in just 14 appearances in the 2019-20 season, Malen has once again attracting interest from the Italian club.
In the past, Malen’s agent Mino Raiola had a discussion with AC Milan’s top representatives and it is more than likely that they will once again going to be in contact pretty soon.
Malen fits the criteria which Milan have been pursuing in the recent past where the club have been more inclined towards signing players who are young and who have a potential of bringing capital gains in the future as well.
Knowing all of this, it will come as no surprise if the Rossoneri will make an official approach for the player in the summer transfer window next year.
