Milan, Dani Ceballos agreed to join in the summer from Real Madrid
16 October at 12:1523-year-old Spaniard Dani Ceballos, currently on loan with Arsenal, was close to joining AC Milan this summer, according to Calciomercato.com, but the deal fell through due to the Rossoneri’s financial situation.
The Rossoneri management had a long set of discussions with Real Madrid over the summer to try and acquire him. After the Under 21 European Championships earlier this year the player said yes to joining the Rossoneri, with the idea of playing in Italy exciting him. However, there is one fundamental reason that the English side eventually won out over Milan.
Arsenal offered an expensive loan deal without an option to buy, an idea never considered by the Rossoneri management, who were always hoping to permanently acquire the 23-year-old. Real Madrid never offered a buy option in their deal to Milan, forcing the Rossoneri to decline as their precarious financial situation couldn’t be made worse by short team deals.
Apollo Heyes
