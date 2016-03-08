Milan defender demands exit: agent holds talks

laxalt.milan.2018.19.passaggio.
20 August at 14:35
AC Milan defender Diego Laxalt is demanding for a summer exit and his agent has flown in to hold talks with the rossoneri.

Laxalt endured a below-par first season at the club last term and he has been left frustrated with the club's signing of Theo Hernandez, who has arrived on an initial loan deal from Real Madrid.

We understand that Laxalt's agent ​Ariel Krasouski arrived at Casa Milan for holding talks with the Milan management. He wanted to make it clear to the club that the defender wants to leave.

Newcastle tried very hard for Diego Laxalt but did not find the squaring of the circle with Milan and the player. For the 1993 class some situations are opening up also in Italy. 

After setting aside the Spal and Parma options, Atalanta asked the player to Milan on a loan with the right of redemption, a formula not very appreciated by Boban and Maldini. The player's agent also had some contacts with Fiorentina who will replace Cristiano Biraghi, now close to Inter.

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Milan

Globetrotter

05/07
Leeds United to Qatar? “Pure rumour"
27/06
Inter present Man United first offer for Lukaku: the details
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.

We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.