Milan defender demands exit: agent holds talks
20 August at 14:35AC Milan defender Diego Laxalt is demanding for a summer exit and his agent has flown in to hold talks with the rossoneri.
Laxalt endured a below-par first season at the club last term and he has been left frustrated with the club's signing of Theo Hernandez, who has arrived on an initial loan deal from Real Madrid.
We understand that Laxalt's agent Ariel Krasouski arrived at Casa Milan for holding talks with the Milan management. He wanted to make it clear to the club that the defender wants to leave.
Newcastle tried very hard for Diego Laxalt but did not find the squaring of the circle with Milan and the player. For the 1993 class some situations are opening up also in Italy.
After setting aside the Spal and Parma options, Atalanta asked the player to Milan on a loan with the right of redemption, a formula not very appreciated by Boban and Maldini. The player's agent also had some contacts with Fiorentina who will replace Cristiano Biraghi, now close to Inter.
