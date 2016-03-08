Milan eying shock Ibrahimovic return
03 October at 09:15Gonzalo Higuain is returning from injury, Patrick Cutrone is slowly recovering and, although as an emergency, Samuel Castillejo has shown he is capable of playing in the false nine role.
However, at Milan, there is the conviction that adding another striker may not be wrong, on the contrary, 3 months before the start of the January transfer market, Leonardo and Maldini are looking around for an economically sustainable solution.
Gattuso has asked the management for an effort and wants a complete player, possibly already familiar with Serie A, who is able to settle in a short time and can be used as a weapon even in Europe. A player of experience and with great technique that can free himself at no cost.
A similar profile is anything but easy to find, but as reported by Corriere della Sera, Milan has identified him in Zlatan Ibrahimovic. Today the 37-year-old Swede is tied to Los Angele Galaxy until December 2019.
However, an early departure cannot be excluded. According to the paper, the player wants to end his career at Malmo, but it will not happen in a short time.
Ibrahimovic is already talking about a six-month contract with Milan, from January to June. His family has always liked the city and the improved relationship between Mino Raiola and the Milan management can facilitate a move. A surprise and impressive move that Milan is really thinking about.
