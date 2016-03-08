Milan forward finds out extent of injury he suffered in international match
12 September at 19:00In the ongoing international break, the forward of AC Milan, Patrick Cutrone was representing Italy Under 21 side.
There was a match schedule between the Italy Under-21 and Under-21 Albania and during the game, the 20 year old forced to be taken off the pitch in the 34 th minute of the match.
He did not go down with the supporters of the Rossoneri and Patrick Cutrone.
What causes him to go off the pitch.
As for the report from Calciomercato.com , Patrick Cutrone left the pitch to the left in the game, which was due to a small twist with the ankle after an awkward landing.
As reported by Sportmediaset, Patrick Cutrone underwent scans and there are no signs of serious injury, although he will be unable to face Cagliari.
Go to comments