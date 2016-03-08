Milan, here is when Caldara returns to action
11 September at 16:35AC Milan defender Mattia Caldara is now edging closer to full fitness as he steps up his recovery, Calciomercato understand.
Caldara is now edging closer towards the end of a tunnel that has been full of injury issues. Ever since he arrived at the club from Juventus in a swap deal that saw Leonardo Bonucci return to the bianconeri, Caldara has only made a Europa League appearance for the side.
We understand that in mid-October during the stop for the national teams, if all the tests go well, Caldara will return to training in a group with the rest of his companions.
The return is therefore approaching and with it comes the most important question about his future: what role will he have with Marco Giampaolo? The Tuscan coach has very precise dogmas, he loves to work for a long time with the same men since the preparation and, for this reason, also for Caldara it will take time.
In short, the reintegration of Caldara, which before the injuries was considered the defender of the future for the Rossoneri, will be gradual and unhurried. The ordeal is ending and now another battle must begin: the battle for the reconquest of the starting position.
