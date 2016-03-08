Milan, Ibrahimovic looks to say goodbye as opportunity with Raiola intrigues
25 March at 15:00AC Milan forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic is considering retiring at the end of the season, with the Coronavirus emergency making the Swede miss his family in his native country of Sweden, according to a report from Italian media outlet Calciomercato.com today.
The report details how the 38-year-old Swedish striker, whose contract expires with the Rossoneri at the end of the season, is unhappy about Zvonimir Boban’s departure from the club and isn’t keen on the prospect of being a part of CEO Ivan Gazidis’ project. The player is considering retiring at the end of the season and returning to his native country.
An interesting idea for Zlatan post retirement, the report continues, is to enter into a partnership with super-agent Mino Raiola and become an agent himself. Other potential options for his future, although less likely, include joining Adriano Galliani and Silvio Berlusconi at Serie C side Monza or starting a career as a coach. He is incredibly unlikely to sign a one-year contract extension with Milan.
Apollo Heyes
