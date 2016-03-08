Milan, Leão's goal for Portugal U21 puts pressure on Giampaolo

10 September at 23:15
Rafael Leão scored tonight for the Portugal Under 21 team, hoping his performance may force Milan coach Marco Giampaolo to trust the 20-year-old with more minutes on the field, according to Calciomercato.com.
 
The Portuguese forward arrived from Lillie this summer for €25m, but so far has only played 15 minutes for the Rossoneri this season, during Milan’s 1-0 loss to Udinese in their opening game.
 
Leão is currently behind Polish number 9 Krzysztof Piątek and Croatian striker Ante Rebić, who arrived from Eintracht Frankfurt on transfer deadline day.
 
Last season Leão made 24 appearances for Lille, scoring 8 goals and providing 2 assists in the 1382 minutes he was featured for the French side.
 
Milan have found themselves struggling to hit the net since this summer’s pre-season preparations, with coach Giampaolo struggling to deploy the Rossoneri’s offensive department in the most effective manner.

So far Milan have only scored one goal in their first two games, with the Rossoneri only beating an unconvincing Brescia 1-0.

Apollo Heyes

