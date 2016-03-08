Milan likely to make move for Chievo’s Vignato in January
08 November at 11:35Italian Serie A giants AC Milan are likely to make a move for Serie B outfit Chievo’s highly-rated midfielder Emmanuel Vignato, as per Corriere dello Sport cited by Calciomercato.com.
The Milan-based club are going through a tough time—both financially and with series of poor results on the pitch as well.
It is believed that the Rossoneri’s hierarchy are ready to overhaul the squad, but looking at the rules of Financial Fair Play (FFP), it is not likely to be an easy route.
As per the latest report, one player who ticks all the boxes for the seven-time European champions is Vignato who is having an impressive time with Chievo in the Italy’s second-division.
It was reported earlier that Milan were keen on the 19-year-old in the past as well, and as per the latest report, the club is likely to make a move for the Italy U18 international in January to avoid competition in the summer.
