Milan, lowest odds out of likely candidates to achieve fourth this season
30 September at 21:00Marco Giampaolo’s Milan has the lowest odds of four teams to finish in the final Champions League place this season, according to Calciomercato.com.
The top three in the league at the end of this season already seem set, with Inter, Juventus and Napoli all set to finish as the top three, in any order. This would leave four top clubs most likely to fight for the fourth spot, the final Champions League place available.
These four teams are Milan, Atalanta, Roma and Lazio. However, unfortunately for the Rossoneri, they have the lowest odds out of these four teams to take the fourth spot. The odds of Milan qualifying for the Champions League are currently 9-1, owing to the disastrous start by the squad.
Coach Giampaolo has struggled to get the Rossoneri off the ground in their first six games, only achieving six points in this time. These points come from two unconvincing victories against Brescia and Verona, both newly promoted.
Apollo Heyes
