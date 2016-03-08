Milan, Maldini and Boban dream of Ibrahimovic but deal requires consent from Gazidis
14 November at 18:15AC Milan are keen to sign free agent Zlatan Ibrahimovic in the upcoming January transfer window following his announcement to leave MLS side LA Galaxy, but the deal requires the consent of CEO Ivan Gazidis, according to a report from Calciomercato.com today.
The report details how the Rossoneri’s Paolo Maldini and Zvonimir Boban are incredibly keen to strengthen the club’s attack following an incredibly disappointing start to the season and think a return of Ibrahimovic may hold the answer. However, a policy imposed by owners Elliott and Gazidis may stop the deal as they are not interested in investing in any players over thirty. However, the club’s precarious position in the league table and risk of not achieving European qualification next season may push the management into accepting Maldini and Boban’s idea.
Should the duo receive consent from the higher management, the report continues, they could offer the Swedish striker an 18-month contract instead of the short-term six-month contract. The pair believe that Ibrahimovic can add quality, experience and charisma to Stefano Pioli’s squad.
Apollo Heyes
