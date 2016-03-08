Milan, management in agreement on ideal Giampaolo replacement
02 October at 09:30Milan coach Marco Giampaolo still remains at the coach of the Rossoneri despite his incredibly poor start to the league, but the Milan management have already come up with one name to replace him that’s gathering steam, according to Milan based newspaper il Giornale via Calciomercato.com.
That name is Massimiliano Allegri. The former Juventus coach is currently out of working following his resignment from Juventus at the end of last season. The Rossoneri management, if they decide to dismiss Giampaolo over the coming weeks, have been looking for alternatives, but only Allegri’s name has gathered unanimous consent from the management, with other options always posing both upsides and downsides.
However, Allegri already managed Milan for four years between 2010 and 2014, bringing them a league title in his first season in charge. The 52-year-old Italian then left for Juventus but could return as the Rossoneri look to challenge for Champions League qualification again this season.
Apollo Heyes
