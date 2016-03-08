Milan, Matic: 'Anything can happen in January'
01 January at 22:00Manchester United midfielder Nemanja Matic , in the sights of Inter and Milan , revealed a detail of his expiring contract with the Red Devils with whom he has fallen out of favour with since the departure of Jose Mourinho at the club:
“United has an option to extend my contract, but we will see if the plans of the clubs will be compatible with mine. I have a few months left in the contract, let's see if something will happen in January. But I can't say much more because I really don't know how things will go."
The Serbian, who has lost positions in the hierarchies of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer , has already worked with Antonio Conte at Chelsea, and would be an easy slot in for the Inter midfield.
According to calciomercato however, the red and black half of Milan that seem to be pushing for the Serbian's signature in January as the first choice for the nerrazzurri remains Arturo Vidal.
The former Benfica man was more than an idea: relations with his entourage are excellent, he had been offered in October, for June, and had ended up in his sights again for January. When the contract expires, the obstacle will become the wage as Milan see 7 million per season way too much for someone of Matic's age.
Anthony Privetera
Go to comments