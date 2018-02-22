Milan mayor: AC Milan wants news stadium
10 May at 17:51Milan mayor Giuseppe Sala has claims unlike Inter, their arch-rivals AC Milan have an expectation of building a new stadium.
The Rossoneri currently have their home at San Siro and Sala has assured Milanese that he will d everything in his power to find a solution. However, Milan mayor has stressed they have time until the summer holidays to find a place for a new stadium.
"Milan are still looking at the areas, unlike Inter it has the expectation of doing a new stadium, I can say to the Milanese that I will try to find solutions until the summer holidays, then if it will not be possible to find one I will say that we tried, but it would be a shame because San Siro does not live up to the stadiums of other international cities, even if it is a very fascinating structure. A new stadium could also be useful for the city,” Sala said.
