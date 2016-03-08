Milan, meetings with Raiola, Mendes with eyes on January transfer window
26 November at 12:40Italian Serie A giants AC Milan are already working overtime to set their objectives for the upcoming transfer window.
The Milan-based club’s on-field performances is far from impressive which is why they are currently placed on the 12th position of the league table with 14 points after first 13 matches, 11-behind fourth-placed Cagliari.
Therefore, it is believed that the hierarchy of the Milan-based club have been already proactive about what the club’s target should be come the mid-season transfer window.
Milan’s directors Zvonimir Boban, Paolo Maldi and Frederic Massara have been involved in series of meetings with supers agents Mino Raiola and Jorge Mendes.
Meeting with Raiola was all about securing the possible arrival of veteran striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic in the near future.
On the other hand, meeting with Mendes was primarily based around securing a permanent departure of striker Andre Silva who is currently on a two-year loan deal with German club Eintracht Frankfurt with no obligation to buy.
Mendes wanted to know what kind of transfer fee Milan is willing to accept for the Portuguese international in the near future.
During those meetings, it is believe that Milan’s hierarchy have showed complete faith in young striker Rafael Leao and suggest that the 20-year-old will not leave the club in the near future.
For more updates, please visit our home page.
Fabrizio Romano
Go to comments