Milan, Mourinho wants Piatek at Spurs
08 January at 23:35After Zlatan Ibrahimovic's return, Krzysztof Piatek can leave Milan.
The Rossoneri club is increasingly convinced to listen and consider any proposals for the Polish striker, who has disappointed in this first part of the season.
Arriving a year ago from Genoa, Piatek has only scored 4 goals in the now half of the championship, including 3 as a penalty kick. Stefano Pioli is not convinced, but neither is the company, which is ready to evaluate offers starting from 35 million euros (the same amount invested a year ago to bring it to the Rossoneri).
Calciomercato ensures that Tottenham is thinking of Piatek for the role of deputy Harry Kane. With the English striker out due to the injury to his left knee tendon, José Mourinho has asked for the purchase of a center forward and Piatek's profile intrigues the London leadership and Special One.
Tottenham thinks of Piatek, but it is not the only English club to do so, with reports claiming that Aston Villa. The club has moved with conviction in the past few hours, but Piatek expects a project more to his liking. This is why the Pole also put aside the polls from Newcastle and Bayer Leverkusen.
At the moment, Piatek does not appear willing to leave Milan and Serie A in the winter market, but for Milan it is no longer essential and therefore the offers that will arrive in the coming weeks will be evaluated . And Mourinho's Tottenham joined the race for the Pistolero ...
Anthony Privetera
