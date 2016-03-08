Milan name price for Liverpool target
03 July at 14:25Serie A giants AC Milan reportedly want a fee of 50 million euros to part ways with Italian goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma this summer.
The youngster has drawn links with a move away from the rossoneri this summer and he appeared in 37 Serie A games. It is believed that Donnarumma's agent Mino Raiola wants his client to leave the San Siro based side this summer.
Sky Sports say that Milan want a fee of 50 million euros for Donnarumma this summer and they are willing to part ways with the Italian.
Milan will not give any discounts, but no offers have arrived yet, but Liverpool have drawn links with him.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
