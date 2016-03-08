Milan, no date set yet to discuss Donnarumma contract renewal
09 September at 14:45Milan keeper Gianluigi Donnarumma was insistent to remain at Milan this summer, refusing a potential move to Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint Germain, citing his commitment to the Rossoneri. However, according to Calciomercato.com, there is still not meeting scheduled between the player’s agent, Mino Raiola, and the Milan management.
The 20-year-old goalkeeper’s contract expires in June 2021 and both the player and management are keen to sign a contract renewal before the January transfer window, not least because of the drama surrounding Donnarumma’s last contract renewal, which left a bad taste in the mouths of the Rossoneri fans.
Whilst this could be chalked up to both parties taking time to reflect following a summer filled with rumour and speculation, Paolo Maldini and Zvonimir Boban should act quickly if they want to tie down the 20-year-old to the club for the foreseeable future, especially considering Donnarumma’s stated commitment to the club.
Apollo Heyes
