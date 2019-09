Milan, no date set yet to discuss Donnarumma contract renewal

Milan keeper Gianluigi Donnarumma was insistent to remain at Milan this summer, refusing a potential move to Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint Germain, citing his commitment to the Rossoneri. However, according to Calciomercato.com , there is still not meeting scheduled between the player’s agent, Mino Raiola, and the Milan management.The 20-year-old goalkeeper’s contract expires in June 2021 and both the player and management are keen to sign a contract renewal before the January transfer window, not least because of the drama surrounding Donnarumma’s last contract renewal, which left a bad taste in the mouths of the Rossoneri fans.Whilst this could be chalked up to both parties taking time to reflect following a summer filled with rumour and speculation, Paolo Maldini and Zvonimir Boban should act quickly if they want to tie down the 20-year-old to the club for the foreseeable future, especially considering Donnarumma’s stated commitment to the club.Apollo Heyes