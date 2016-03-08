Milan not interested in singing Arsenal's midfielder
18 November at 11:05Italian Serie A giants AC Milan are not interested in signing English Premier League outfit Arsenal’s midfielder Mohamed Elneny in the January transfer window.
The Egypt international is currently on a season-long loan at Turkish side Beşiktaş but it is believed that his representatives have offered their client to the Milan-based club.
However, as per the latest development, Milan’s directors Paolo Maldini and Zvonimir Boban does not see Elneny as an upgrade on the available options in the midfield and therefore, they are not willing to make an approach for him in the mid-season transfer window.
