Milan, offered submitted to Shakhtar Donetsk for Taison
02 September at 12:15According to Matteo Pedrosi, Milan have submitted a €20m offer to Shakhtar Donetsk for 31-year-old Brazilian midfielder Taison. Despite the Ukrainian club holding out for the stated release clause of €30m, the Rossoneri are keen to negotiate a lower price and are hoping that Taison’s wishes to head to Milan will help convince Shakhtar to sell the player at a discounted price.
Paolo Maldini and the Milan management have been in negotiations with the Ukrainian club for a number of weeks now, with progress seemingly be halted when Taison’s agent announced that Shakhtar had no interest in negotiating for a lower price with Milan, however the pressure of the transfer window closing later tonight plus Taison’s explicit request to leave for the north of Italy may force the club to accept a lower price. The player has assisted 74 goals in 242 appearances for the club and may help Milan with their attacking woes.
Apollo Heyes
