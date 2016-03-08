Milan on scouting mission in Verona, Vignato impresses
20 October at 17:55Serie A giants AC Milan sent a scouting mission to Verona to watch Emmanuel Vignato- a man who has attracted a lot of attention from big names in Italy.
Vignato is a 19-year-old striker who plies his trade at Chievo and is a product of the academy of the Verona side. He is currently a first-team regular for the Chievo first team and has already appeared in seven Serie B games for the club this season.
We understand that after having seen it in fact against Pordenone and Livorno, some Rossoneri scouts were today at the 'Marc'Antonio Bentegodi' of Verona for the challenge against Ascoli.
There could not have been a better opportunity, given that the Italian-Brazilian has shone and scored the first goal of the season.
He is valued at 8 million euros by the Venetian company and he is also followed by Lazio, Sampdoria and Bayern Monaco and has a contract expiring in the summer of 2020.
The Elliot Management has the plan of having young players in the side. The signings of Ismael Bennacer and Rafael Leao show that and they plan to take this approach forward.
