Milan, owners Elliott ready to recapitalise the club
03 October at 16:00Milan owners Elliott are ready to recapitalise the club, according to Milan based newspaper Milano e Finanza via Calciomercato.com.
The American fund will close their balance sheets on June 30, 2019 negative of roughly €90 million. The company took charge of Milan following a dark and difficult year under previous owner Yonghong Li, with Elliott ready to recapitalise the club with a significant figure set to be over €90 million.
A real capital increase will not be launched, but instead the credits accrued in payment for future capital increases will be converted, which will reduce time without involving the smaller shareholders. The result will still remain the same.
Since their takeover in 2018, Elliott has worked hard to fix the Rossoneri’s accounts in order to sell the club for a profit. However, despite the efforts of the owners, the club are still struggling this season, sitting on only six points after six games, despite spending over €90 million this summer on players like Rafael Leão and Theo Hernandez.
Apollo Heyes
