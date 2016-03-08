Milan ownership ready to satisfy Ibrahimovic demands
06 October at 16:00Zlatan Ibrahimovic could be sett for a shock return to Italy, namely to Milan. This rumour has been spreading rapidly during the last days, with agent Mino Raiola even expressing openness to a potential move, describing the Swede's relationship with Milan director Leonardo as very good.
Now, more confirmations are arriving from different sources. According to Tuttosport, Milan's owners - te Elliott fund - are ready to invest in Zlatan Ibrahimovic.
The Turin-based paper continues saying that if Leonardo decides to proceed with Ibrahimovic's return, buying the player from Los Angeles Galaxy will not be a problem for Paul Singer and the fund.
As mentioned, it would be a second spell for Ibrahimovic at the club. In his first from 2010 until 2012, the Swedish giant scored 56 goals in 85 appearances across all competitions for the Rossoneri. He also helped the team to win the Serie A title in the 2010/11 season, which is the last Italian league title not won by Juventus.
Go to comments