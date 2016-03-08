Milan, Paquetà's agent speaks: 'He is not depressed, won't return to Brazil'

25 January at 12:40
No return to Brazil for Lucas Paquetà and no depression for the Milan playmaker . His agent Eduardo Uram assures the fans about the Brazilian , in the statements reported by calciomercato.

"We are in Italy with Lucas and he is not depressed, he has no reason to be depressed. He is accompanied by his family, supported by everyone. A return to Brazil is absolutely excluded. "

Paquetà asked to be excluded from the squad for the match against Brescia, before the Rigamonti match Milan manager Frederic Massara spoke about the Brazilian: "No problem with him, he is a very serious professional". 

