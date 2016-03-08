Milan, Piatek fails first of five chances to secure a Rossonero future
24 November at 11:40A rejection without mercy. San Siro has downgraded he who was the main favorite until a few months ago. Krzysztof Piątek came out five minutes from the ninetieth minute under a flood of whistles.
Milan have given him five games to try to change the direction of the season and avoid a sale in January, according to source to CalcioMercato.com. Piatek has clearly failed the first chance: the non-existent agreement with his teammates confirms that he is insecure even when it has to beat the net. He robbed Theo Hernandez on a beautiful assist with his bleak finish only a few meters from the goal. His fans have lost patience and he seems increasingly demoralized. Next Sunday against Parma we expect a swap with Rafael Leao, who has not started for several weeks.
"An irresistible suggestion". That’s how Milan’s sporting director Ricky Massara defined the negotiation to bring Zlatan Ibrahimovic to Milan. The truth is that everyone at Milan would immediately like the Swedish champion at Milanello. It won't be easy, but the Red and Black Devils dreams of the chance and is ready to revolutionize the attack in January.
