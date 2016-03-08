Milan, Piatek: 'This summer I made some mistakes, I wasn't fresh. Now I feel good'
12 December at 22:00Milan striker Krzysztof Piatek has spoken about his season so far with the Rossoneri and his ideas for the future in an interview with Italian broadcaster Sky Sports Italia via Calciomercato.com today.
"For the fans and the club, when the main striker is not in good shape it's a problem. I always think positive, I work hard, and I have everything I need to do well. That's football. Maybe I made a mistake during the summer training camp, in the first games I wasn't fresh, I felt heavy and without energy. It was a problem, but now I feel good. I play well with the team, I fight, and I recover a lot of balls. This is the real Piatek, I want to continue like this.”
The 24-year-old Polish striker then touched on his performances last season and the Rossoneri’s new coach, Stefano Pioli.
“Last season I had scored more goals, but when I'm in good shape I can score 6-7 goals in a few games. That's all I'm thinking about, I can score the same number of goals as last year. Pioli? He gives the team a positive edge, so we can play better. We want to show against Sassuolo how well we did in Bologna. I'm the Milan striker, I just think about giving 100%. I don't think about the market, but only about the three points against Sassuolo.”
Finally, Piatek spoke about the appointment of former Milan coach Gennaro Gattuso at Napoli.
“He's a great coach, he's done good things with us, so I wish him the best.”
So far this season Piatek has scored four goals in 15 appearances for the Rossoneri, struggling to replicate his form from last season, where he scored 30 goals in 42 appearances.
