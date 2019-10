Milan, Pioli to be announced as new coach today following arrival in Milan last night

Former Fiorentina coach Stefano Pioli will be the new coach of Milan, according to Calciomercato.com Following yesterday afternoon’s meetings between the coach’s entourage and the Rossoneri management, Pioli arrived in Milan in the evening accompanied by his staff. He then ate dinner with Zvonimir Boban and Frederic Massara.The official announcement of Pioli as the new coach of Milan is expected today or tomorrow at the latest. Pioli will be given a two-year contract with a salary of around €1 million for the first year and €1.5 million for the second season.Calciomercato have recorded a video of the new Milan coach in the city last night, with the caption: Milan, here's Pioli: the new Rossoneri coach intercepted in the centre of MilanApollo Heyes