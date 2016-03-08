Milan, positive feelings for Ibrahimovic: the latest

Where are we now?

An unnerving wait at Milan: not only the fans, but also the management is waiting for Zlatan's response with trepidation. The scenario is clear: the Rossoneri believe they have done everything possible, with an important economic effort and an exception to the summer rule . For once, space for an already mature footballer, and not just for a question of experience: Ibrahimovic's mix of technique and charisma represents the perfect synthesis of the ingredients sought by Milan.



Where does the current offer stand?

Six months' contract for 2 million euros net for an option for the next twelve months with another 4 million euros net: this is the proposal of Boban and Maldini to the Swedish. Zlatan is thinking about it, winked and made an appointment in Italy . In Milan? Who knows. All the signs lead there, especially if you consider the family needs and the love of his wife Helena for Milan.



Things are looking positive. According to what was learned from Calciomercato.com, Casa Milan filters cautious optimism. The sensations are positive, but nobody wants to say too much.



Next week the response of the Swedish is expected. In the event of a final yes , Ibra could immediately place herself at Pioli's disposal. Untying himself from the Galaxy, in fact, he would be available to train immediately at Milanello. At Milan the wait is unnerving, the question is only one: when does it come? A few more days and we'll know.



For more news visit our homepage

Anthony Privetera