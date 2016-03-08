Milan, Premier League club amongst teams interested in Borini
26 November at 17:00Milan winger Fabio Borini seems to be destined to leave to Rossoneri soon due to new coach Stefano Pioli’s unwillingness to use the player, with multiple clubs now interested in him, according to a report from Calciomercato.com.
The report details how Pioli doesn’t consider the 28-year-old Italian important to his project at the club, and therefore a move away seems likely. Borini has only made two appearances for the Rossoneri so far this season, both at the start. Since then he was only managed to appear on the bench.
The three clubs interested in him, the report continues, are Genoa, Torino and Premier League side Crystal Palace. The South London club attempted to sign him this summer to no avail but considering his lack of play they made try again in January.
Contracted to Milan until 2020, the most likely deal for Borini seems to be a loan deal with an option to buy, the report highlights. Milan aren’t keen on renewing his contract for another season and may be happy to sell the former Sunderland forward soon in order to stop him leaving on a free transfer next June.
For more news, visit our homepage!
Apollo Heyes
Go to comments