Milan rules out move for Man Utd and Real Madrid target
10 August at 18:20The general manager of AC Milan, Leonardo has said it will be difficult for his side to make a move for the super star midfielder of Lazio, Sergrej Milinkovic-Savic in the summer transfer window.
The Serbian professional footballer was a wanted man for the top clubs from the European continent. That has UEFA Champions League champions Real Madrid, English Premier League giants Manchester United, their league rivals Chelsea, Juventus in the summer transfer window.
It is impossible for Manchester United and Chelsea to sign Sergrej Milinkovic-Savic because the English Premier League transfer window was shut on Thursday, August 9. Leonardo says Sergrej Milinkovic-Savic does not fit in AC Milan’s parameters.
“Sergrej Milinkovic-Savic? Difficult. Unfortunately, today he does not enter into our parameters. Half Europe dreams of him, he is modern, good at playing with his head and in the insertions from the midfield. Unfortunately, at this moment it is not a feasible thing,” Leonardo said.
Go to comments