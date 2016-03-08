Milan's defense: Battle with Leverkusen for Todibo
29 December at 21:00After Ibrahimovic had dealt the blow and the attack had been settled, it was time for Milan to accelerate on the defense.
The profile chosen was that of Jean-Clair Todib , a French central defender born in 1999, who remains the management's plan A to reinforce the backline as calciomercato reports.
Paolo Maldini is personally carrying out the operation with the Blaugrana club: contacts with Ramon Planas and Eric Abidal are constant. The first offer is around 15 million, while the Spanish club asks for 20 with bonuses. The distance is that Milan is trying to study the right strategy to convince Todibo and his agent to give them the priority.
On Todibo though, competition is high. Attention especially to Bayer Leverkusen, who offers the player the prospect of playing in the Europa League.
Sources close to the Catalan club, consulted by Calciomercato.com, report that this is a phase of reflection, where all the offers are examined. Maldini waits and hopes, Elliott has already blessed the investment on a talented young man also sought by Juventus in the past.
Anthony Privetera
