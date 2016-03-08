Milan's probable line-up against Empoli; Laxalt to start
26 September at 11:24After several days of rest, Milan returns to action on Thursday evening in Serie A away against Empoli. The Rossoneri want to bounce back from two consecutive draws against Cagliari and Atalanta and coach Gattuso is set to make a couple of changes in the defense.
According to reports, Gennaro Gattuso will start Ignazio Abate and Diego Laxalt in the fullback positions against the Tuscan side, replacing Davide Calabria and Ricardo Rodriguez.
Mateo Musacchio and captain Romagnoli will once again be the centre-back partnership. Meanwhile, Mattia Caldara will still have to patiently await his premiere with his new club in Serie A.
Aside from the back-four, Milan will stick to the same midfielders and attackers as they did against Cagliari and Atalanta. Kessie will start alongside Lucas Biglia and Bonaventura, while in the attack Gonzalo Higuain will be accompanied by Suso and Hakan Calhanoglu.
Milan's probable line-up:
Donnarumma; Abate, Musacchio, Romagnoli, Laxalt; Kessie, Biglia, Bonaventura; Suso, Higuain, Calhanoglu.
