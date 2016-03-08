Milan set to make one last attempt for Correa
31 August at 15:35Serie A giants AC Milan are set to make one last attempt to sign Atletico star Angel Correa.
The rossoneri have long been after the Argentine, who himself has been looking for a move and has asked for one. But Atleti and Milan are yet to reach an agreement in a potential deal and nothing of note has happened in that regard.
We understand that the Rossoneri have never moved away from the initial proposal of about 40 million-plus bonuses, while Atletico has not moved by one millimeter in their request for 50.
To further complicate the picture, there is an impasse regarding the negotiation between Atleti and Valencia for Rodrigo, a deal that can only be achieved with the sale of Correa.
The Rossoneri leadership will try a desperate move anyway, trusting in the will of Correa who, despite the recent words of Simeone in the direction has not yet entered the field this season and is not a first choice for the coach.
