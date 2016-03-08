Milan set to offer lower wages to Donnarumma in new contract
11 September at 13:30Milan have started negotiations with Mino Raiola and Gianluigi Donnarumma to extend the player’s contract, according to Rome based newspaper il Corriere dello Sport via Calciomercato.com.
The report details how the Rossoneri are keen to extend the 20-year-old goalkeeper’s contract, which is currently set to expire in 2021, so they wouldn’t be forced to sell the player below his perceived market value.
However, there is already a problem. The club find it difficult to offer the player a net salary of €6m and instead would prefer to drop it to €5m. Milan’s objective is to focus on the player’s love of the Rossoneri.
Donnarumma was widely linked with a move to Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint Germain this summer but reportedly turned down the move, citing his commitment to Milan. It appears that the Rossoneri plan to use this in the negotiations to force the player to accept a wage drop.
Apollo Heyes
