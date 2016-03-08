Milan, Shevchenko: 'I love Milan but they haven't contacted me...'
01 October at 19:45Former Milan striker Andriy Shevchenko spoke to Milan based newspaper la Gazzetta dello Sport via Calciomercato.com today to discuss the Rossoneri and his current role as coach of the Ukrainian national team.
“I love Milan, but the club has never contacted me and I'm not thinking about Milan at the moment. I'm from Ukraine and all my commitment goes to my country. I want to go to the European Championships with my guys. Having said that, Maldini and Boban are the real guarantees of Milan, who will be able to recover soon. I'm here in Milan, it's true, but to watch my guys, after the Atalanta game I'll go to dinner with my friends in Milan. But only because we love each other and every time we meet, we are together. I repeat, Milan is in my heart and they will emerge again soon.”
The Rossoneri are currently 16th in the league after an incredibly poor start, only acquiring six points from their first six games. Their two victories so far this campaign were against newly promoted sides Brescia and Hellas Verona, with the Rossoneri looking unconvincing under coach Marco Giampaolo.
Apollo Heyes
