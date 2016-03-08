Milan, Silva open to a return but there are two problems: the situation
07 April at 13:30Paris Saint Germain defender Thiago Silva could return to AC Milan in the summer, although there are two issues that could block the deal, according to a report from Italian media outlet Calciomercato.com today.
The report details how the Brazilian defender left the Rossoneri to join PSG in the summer of 2014 alongside Swedish striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic, the moment that many fans consider the decline of the club in recent years. Several times over the last few years Silva’s name has been linked with Milan, thanks to the love shared between player and fans.
Silva’s love for the Rossoneri’s fans was confirmed by his agent yesterday, who said to Milannews.it: "In football anything is possible, but we have to wait for what will happen because of the pandemic. He has great admiration for AC Milan, they were the years that marked his career. He knows the great affection of the fans.”
The Brazilian defender is unlikely to renew his contract with PSG and is expected to leave in the summer, the report continues. However, a return to Milan could be blocked due to two different reasons. The first is that the player’s high wages of €12 million a year would mean that he would have to take a pay cut. The second issue is that CEO Ivan Gazidis wants a younger squad, an issue considering Silva in 36 years old.
Apollo Heyes
