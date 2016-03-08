Milan star involved in bust-up with Giampaolo: the details

17 September at 16:15
An AC Milan player has been involved in a training ground bust-up with rossoneri manager Marco Giampaolo.

The rossoneri have started the season well but it has been far from ideal. While they did lose their first game of the season to Udinese, but beat Brescia in the second game and beat Verona this past week.

Sky Italia claim that the player in question in Lucas Paqueta, who posted a message on Instagram following the game and said: 'Proud to be Brazilian'.

This was supposed to be a cryptic message meant to inform Giampaolo about how Paqueta isn't a tactical player and is more Brazilian in his approach. The former Sampdoria boss wasn't happy with this.

Earlier today, there was a confrontation between the two in which Giampaolo lectured the Brazilian about how he is a tactical manager and how he wants his players to be.

The confrontation then continued in private and both of them are now ready to leave the situation behind and focus on the upcoming Milan derby.

