Milan, Suso in the headquarters: pushing for the sale
21 January at 11:20Suso has been seen at Casa Milan, suggesting that the winger is in search of a transfer out of the San Siro as early as this very January winter market, reports calciomercato.
A new meeting at the Rossoneri headquarters between the Spanish number 8 and the AC Milan managerial team: its future on the table. The offensive outside forward, arriving from Liverpool in January 2015, is not finding more space in Pioli's side (in the last two in Serie A against Cagliari and Udinese he has not seen the field) and for this reason he is pushing for the sale.
Suso, who likes the idea of ending up in Spain , can enter into a negotiation with Roma for Cengiz Under. The Rossoneri like Turkish, who likes the idea of a move to Milan with Fonseca who is evaluating the profile of Milan's number 8. Back in place are the bits and pieces to unlock this deal before deadline day late next week.
The player is not part of the present and future plans, with the management having been clear with the Spaniard in this regard. Furthermore, AC Milan does not want to sell off its number 8, for which the valuation ranges between 25 and 30 million euros. Suso wants the transfer, the Rossoneri don't want to sell him off. But the future of Spanish is marked.
