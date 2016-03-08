Milan, Suso put contract extension talks on hold
04 October at 18:20Italian Serie A giants AC Milan and highly-rated winger Suso have put the contract extension talks on hold.
The Spain international—who was linked with a move away from the club in the recently concluded summer transfer window—has a deal with the Milan-based outfit till 2022.
It was reported earlier that both Suso and the club were keen on extending their partnership even beyond 2022.
It is believes that in the recent days, the contractual talks have been put on hold as the 25-year-old is more focused on improving his performance on the field.
Suso has been criticised by some quarters in the Italian football but he still enjoys the confidence of manager Marco Giampaolo, who is likely to use him in the three-man attack consist of two of out of Krzysztof Piątek, Ante Rebić and Rafael Leão.
The news will be a worrying one for the Milan fans as well as there have been reports of interest in the winger from La Liga giants Real Madrid.
