AC Milan target Kabak will be allowed to leave Stuttgart this summer
20 June at 16:45Stuttgart sporting director Sven Mislintat has today confirmed that Milan target Ozan Kabak will be allowed to leave the club this summer according to Kicker. Kabak has been attracting interest from a host of European clubs, with West Ham, Schalke, Bayern and Arsenal joining Milan in the hunt for the young defender.
Stuttgart signed the 19 year old Turkey international for a fee of €11m in the January transfer window, and he went on to impress for them, despite being unable to save them from relegation from the Bundesliga. But the club today informed the media that he will be allowed to leave, providing a club can meet his release clause in his contract, which is set at €15m.
Mislintat said told Sky Sports Germany "We don't believe he could stay with us. You have to assess that realistically and soberly."
Milan see him as the ideal long term partner for Romagnoli at the heart of their defence, and Maldini is keen to meet with his representatives. Giampaolo is also thought to be an admirer of him, and sees him as a cheaper alternative to Lovren or Manolas.
